Christian Thielemann chosen to succeed Daniel Barenboim as music director of Berlin’s Staatsoper

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin’s city government says Christian Thielemann has been chosen as the new general music director of the city’s Staatsoper, months after Daniel Barenboim ended his three-decade reign. The state culture minister announced Wednesday that the 64-year-old German conductor will take the job at the Staatsoper, or State Opera, next year. Thielemann previously has served as music director of Berlin’s Deutsche Oper and the Munich Philharmonic. He has been chief conductor of the Staatskapelle Dresden since 2012-13, a role that already was scheduled to end after the 2023-24 season. Barenboim was credited with leading the Staatsoper, which is located in what was communist East Berlin until 1990, to world renown after German reunification.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.