Carbonara burgers and a ‘Spritz Bar’ truck highlight the Ryder Cup food court menu in Italy

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — The Ryder Cup’s food scene is decidedly local at the Marco Simone club outside Rome. There’s an “APECESARE” food truck named after Julius Caesar selling “Street Food Romano” where the menu highlight is a carbonara burger with Damini beef, carbonara sauce, guanciale, Soncino lettuce, pepper and caramelized onion. Vendor Alessandro Favola says “eat one and you’re all set.” Another option at the same truck is a cacio e pepe burger based on another classic Roman pasta. Both burgers sell for $24 with fries.

