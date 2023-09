A murder suspect mistakenly released from an Indianapolis jail was captured in Minnesota, police say

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a murder suspect who was mistakenly released two weeks ago from jail in Indianapolis was captured Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Service in Minnesota, where he faces charges in a 2021 killing. Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal says 28-year-old Kevin Mason was apprehended Wednesday afternoon in St. Paul. Officials have said Mason was arrested in Indianapolis on Sept. 11. But a preliminary review found that he was released two days later because of a faulty records review by clerks with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. He is accused of killing a 29-year-old man in June 2021 outside a Minneapolis church.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.