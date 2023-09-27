A Belgian bishop says the Vatican has for years snubbed pleas to defrock a pedophile ex-colleague

BRUSSELS (AP) — A prominent Belgian bishop says that the Vatican has been snubbing pleas for years to defrock a former bishop who sexually abused children. Bishop Johan Bonny says the matter has led to massive frustration with the highest Roman Catholic authorities. Disgraced bishop Roger Vangheluwe was brought down by a child sexual abuse scandal 13 years ago. He became the face of the Belgian church’s hypocrisy in dealing with child sex abuse in its own ranks. Bishop Bonny says that even if Belgian church authorities wanted to take more action against Vangheluwe, the Vatican stood in its way.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.