A 15-year-old girl has died after being stabbed in south London

LONDON (AP) — British police say a 15-year-old girl was stabbed to death during Wednesday’s morning rush hour in south London. The Metropolitan Police said officers arrested a teenage boy who may have known the victim in connection with the stabbing. Police were called at around 8:30 a.m. after receiving reports that a girl was stabbed in Croydon, south of London. Multiple police vehicles and land and air ambulances attended, but the girl was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after. A white forensic tent was erected within a police cordon at the scene. London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was “heartbroken” by the death and expressed sympathy with the girl’s family and local community.

