US suspends aid to Gabon after military takeover

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has suspended most non-humanitarian aid to Gabon after a military takeover in the country last month that was at least the second this year in an African nation. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a “pause in certain foreign assistance programs” to Gabon on Tuesday, pending a review of the circumstances that led to the ouster of former President Ali Bongo Ondimba. Blinken said the suspension would not affect U.S. government operations in the oil-rich central African nation. Gabon is the second country to have seen a military takeover, following the overthrow of the government in Niger earlier this year.

