Tech CEO honored by Forbes was fatally attacked at a Baltimore apartment complex, police say

BALTIMORE (AP) — The founder of a successful Baltimore tech startup was discovered dead after being reported missing on Monday. Baltimore police said 26-year-old Pava LaPere had suffered from blunt force trauma. Authorities announced a suspect in the case Tuesday evening. They said police were searching for 32-year-old Jason Billingsley. LaPere graduated from Johns Hopkins University in 2019 and founded the startup data curation company EcoMap Technologies. Police said there’s no reason to believe she knew Billingsley. Public records suggest LaPere was living at the apartment complex where her body was found.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.