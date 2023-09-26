Skip to Content
ap-national-news

Race to replace Mitt Romney heats up as Republican Utah House speaker readies to enter

By
Published 9:13 pm

By MEAD GRUVER
Associated Press

Republican Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson is poised to formally announce that he is running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Mitt Romney. Wilson says he will make a “special announcement” at a Wednesday night event. A supporter of former President Donald Trump, Wilson had already launched an exploratory committee before Romney’s recent announcement that he won’t seek a second term. Wilson would be the first major GOP candidate to enter what is expected to be a crowded field. Wilson was first elected to Utah’s House in 2010 and says he will resign from the Legislature in November.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content