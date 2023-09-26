Memphis officer not charged in Black man’s shooting after attempted traffic stop, prosecutor says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The top state prosecutor in Memphis says no criminal charges will be brought against a Memphis police officer who fatally shot a Black man after a high-speed chase and an attempted traffic stop. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said his office’s Justice Review Unit looked at evidence in the shooting of 20-year-old Jaylin McKenzie and concluded that Officer Nahum Dorme should not be charged. The district attorney said McKenzie ran away from police during the Dec. 16 traffic stop and fired a handgun twice at officers before he was shot and killed. Mulroy says he does have concerns about police department policies being violated in the shooting.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.