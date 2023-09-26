Leader of Spain’s conservatives has a slim chance of winning lawmakers’ approval for his government

MADRID (AP) — The leader of Spain’s conservatives has tried to win the endorsement of the nation’s parliament to form a new government. Spain’s July 23 national election gave Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s Popular Party the most seats in the parliament’s 350-member lower chamber but well shy of an absolute majority, Feijóo faces two investiture votes there, one on Wednesday and another on Friday, that will determine whether he can become prime minister. The Popular Party’s holds 137 seats in the Chamber of Deputies. But even with backing from Vox’s 33 lawmakers and two from small conservative parties representing Navarra and the Canary Islands, Feijóo is still four votes short.

By BERNAT ARMANGUE and JOSEPH WILSON Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.