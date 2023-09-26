Judge refuses to immediately block grant program for Black women entrepreneurs

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge in Atlanta is allowing a venture capital firm to continue offering a grant program only to Black women entrepreneurs. Senior U.S. Judge Thomas Thrash on Tuesday denied a preliminary injunction that would have blocked the grants by the Atlanta-based Fearless Fund. The judge said a lawsuit arguing the fund illegally excluded other races was not likely to succeed. The injunction was sought by a nonprofit founded by anti-affirmative action activist Edward Blum. Blum said he plans to appeal. The Fearless Fund is a tiny player in the venture capital market, but the ruling was a significant victory for the firm that has become symbolic of the fight over corporate diversity policies.

By SUDHIN THANAWALA and CURLAN CAMPBELL Associated Press

