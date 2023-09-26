Job alert! Paris Olympics are looking for cooks, security guards and others to fill 16,000 vacancies

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Paris Olympics organizers and their partners have set up a giant job fair meant to help fill about 16,000 vacancies in key sectors including catering, security, transport and cleaning, 10 months before the opening of the Games. About 50 companies are now recruiting in various fields to be able to welcome millions of spectators and 14,500 athletes next year for the Olympics and Paralympics. The job fair was organized in Saint-Denis, a northern suburb of the French capital, on the future site of the Olympic village. Jobseekers can also apply via a specific website.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.