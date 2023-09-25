UK police open sexual offenses investigation after allegations about Russell Brand

LONDON (AP) — British police have opened a sex crimes investigation triggered by news reports about comedian Russell Brand. London’s Metropolitan Police force said Monday that it had “received a number of allegations of sexual offences” after a television documentary and newspaper investigations. The police force did not name Brand in its statement, but referred to the recent articles and documentary. It said detectives were investigating allegations of “non-recent” sexual offenses, both in London and elsewhere. Brand, 48, denies allegations of sexual assault made by four women in a Channel 4 television documentary and The Times and Sunday Times newspapers.

