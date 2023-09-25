Trump stops by a gun shop, resuming in-person campaigning after a weekend leveling treason claims

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has stopped by a gun shop and admired a Glock handgun while returning to in-person campaigning in South Carolina. He was back on the trail Monday after a weekend spent issuing threats to the press, leveling multiple accusations of treason and urging fellow Republicans to go ahead and shut down the government. The early Republican presidential front-runner was in small-town Summerville as part of a ramped-up campaign schedule that also includes multiple visits to early-voting Iowa. Trump began his trip with a meet-and-greet with volunteers at a local campaign office and the visit to a local gun store, where he admired a Glock handgun.

