On a visit to Taiwan, Australian lawmakers call for warmer relations with self-ruled island

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Six Australian lawmakers have called for warmer relations with Taiwan during a visit to the self-ruled island increasingly threatened by Beijing. Tuesday’s visit comes as Australia has been working at recalibrating its relationship with China, which had been tense in the past few years over disputes on the origin of COVID-19. China in response had imposed tariff barriers on several Australian exports, such as barley. Paul Fletcher, a lawmaker with Australia’s Liberal Party, lauded the fact that the lawmaker delegation crossed party lines and said the visit meant to “further the warm relationship between Australia and Taiwan.” China claims Taiwan as part of its territory.

