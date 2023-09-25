New book alleges Trump’s ex-chief of staff’s suits smelled ‘like a bonfire’ from burning papers

NEW YORK (AP) — A former aide in Donald Trump’s White House says chief of staff Mark Meadows burned papers so often after the 2020 election that his wife complained his suits smelled “like a bonfire.” Cassidy Hutchinson described the burning papers in a new book set to be released Tuesday. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the book, “Enough.” Hutchinson was a White House staffer in her 20s who worked for Meadows. She testified for two hours on national television about the inner workings of the White House leading up to and including the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. A Meadows lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.

