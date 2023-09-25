Longest, fastest, zaniest: Guinness World Records celebrates the ‘crazy, fun, inspiring’

NEW YORK (AP) — Do you know the highest grossing movie franchise in history? That’s easy, “Avatar.” What about the record for the most balloons popped in one minute by a pogostick? Or the longest journey in a pumpkin boat? These and many more superlatives are in the latest edition of the Guinness World Records, which for 2024’s edition has taken our watery world as its theme. That means there’s entries for the largest octopuses, largest hot spring and deepest shark among the 2,638 achievements. This year’s book is balanced between zany items — most hula hoops spun simultaneously on stilts — to serious science, like heaviest starfish.

