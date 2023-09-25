2 Puerto Rican men plead guilty to federal hate crime involving slain transgender woman

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Two men in Puerto Rico have pleaded guilty of conspiring to commit a hate crime involving a transgender woman killed more than three years ago. The men were accused of threatening and using a paintball gun to shoot at the victim. Police have identified her as Alexa Negrón Luciano. Officials said the men had recognized her from social media posts involving an incident in which Negrón had used the women’s bathroom at a fast-food restaurant. Negrón later was found dead from bullet wounds. No one has been charged in the killing. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the men pled guilty on Monday. A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

