Missouri says clinic that challenged transgender treatment restrictions didn’t provide proper care

Missouri officials struck back at one of the clinics that unsuccessfully challenged new state restrictions on gender affirming care by filing a new lawsuit accusing the clinic of failing to provide proper care for transgender minors even before the new law took effect last month. Missouri’s Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced the counter lawsuit against Southampton Community Healthcare on Sunday. The ACLU of Missouri that represented the clinic in its challenge to the law that bans minors from beginning puberty blockers and outlaws gender-affirming surgeries didn’t immediately respond Sunday to the new filing.

