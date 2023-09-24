AI is on the world’s mind. Is the UN the place to figure out what to do about it?

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Just a few years ago, artificial intelligence got barely a mention at the U.N. General Assembly’s convocation of world leaders. But after the release of ChatGPT last fall turbocharged both excitement and anxieties about AI, it’s been a sizzling topic this year at diplomacy’s biggest yearly gathering. Governments at various levels are mulling or have already passed AI regulation. But many eyes are on the U.N. as perhaps the only place to tackle the issue at scale. The world body is set to convene an AI advisory board this fall.

