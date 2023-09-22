Oklahoma judge arrested in Texas capital, accused of shooting parked cars and causing collision

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma judge was arrested in Austin, Texas, last week after authorities say he opened fire on parked vehicles while out driving, striking at least one of them, and intentionally crashed into a woman’s vehicle, telling officers later that she had cut him off. Brian Lovell, an associate district judge in Garfield County, Oklahoma, was arrested Sept. 11 on a misdemeanor count of reckless driving. A felony count of engaging in deadly conduct with a firearm was forwarded to a grand jury for consideration. Lovell was released on $10,000 bond and ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation. Police say he “denied” that the collision was intentional and told officers he “could not recall any part of the shooting incident.”

