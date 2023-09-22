Mexican president wants to meet with Biden in Washington on migration, drug trafficking

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s top diplomat, Alicia Bárcena, says President Andrés Manuel López Obrador wants to travel to Washington D.C. in early November to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden about immigration and drug trafficking. The statement comes after a surge in migrants moving through Mexico forced the closure of some U.S.-Mexico border crossings and led Mexico’s largest railway company to halt about 60 train runs. Bárcena told a news conference in New York that migrant shelters in Ciudad Juarez, across from El Paso, Texas are 95% full and that the Mexican government is “very worried” about the border closures and the migrant surge, especially given Mexico’s rocky relationship with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

