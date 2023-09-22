Jury convicts ex-NFL draft prospect of fatally shooting man at Mississippi casino

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — A former NFL draft prospect has been found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison for shooting a man to death on the floor of a casino on Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. Jurors deliberated for only 46 minutes Thursday before reaching a guilty verdict in the trial of 32-year-old Jereme Lamond Jones of Mobile, Alabama. Jones is a former wide receiver at the University of South Alabama. Prosecutors credited the strong evidence captured on surveillance video that showed Jones’ movements from the time he arrived at the Golden Nugget casino in Biloxi on Sept. 18, 2021, until he chased Randy Johnson down and shot him 10 times.

