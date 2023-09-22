Gases from Philippine volcano sicken dozens of children, prompting school closures in nearby towns

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Smog containing gases from a restive Philippine volcano has sickened dozens of students and prompted 25 nearby towns and cities to shut their schools as a health precaution. Authorities say there is no imminent threat of a major eruption of Taal Volcano, which remains at a low level of unrest in Batangas province south of Manila. But they say its emission of sulfur dioxide-laden steam in recent days caused skin, throat and eye irritation for at least 45 students in nearby towns. Classes were suspended in 25 towns and cities in Batangas to keep students safely at home. Taal, one of the world’s smallest volcanoes, is among two dozen active volcanoes in the Philippines.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.