Federal investigators will look into fatal New York crash of a bus carrying high school students

Federal investigators promised a thorough investigation into what caused a charter bus carrying a high school marching band to veer off a New York highway in a wreck that killed two adults and seriously injured other passengers. The charter bus carrying students from Farmingdale High School was about 30 minutes from its destination at a band camp in Pennsylvania when it crashed on Interstate 84 in the town of Wawayanda. The two adults who died were the school’s band director and a retired teacher serving as a chaperone. Eighteen people remained hospitalized as of midday Friday.

By MAYSOON KHAN and KAREN MATTHEWS Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.