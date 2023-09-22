Convicted sex offender back in custody after walking away from a St. Louis hospital

SHREWSBURY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a man convicted of child sex crimes is back in custody after walking away from a St. Louis hospital. Forty-five-year-old Tommy Wayne Boyd was taken Wednesday from the Potosi Correctional Facility to Mercy Hospital South for medical treatment. St. Louis County police said in a news release that surveillance video later showed him walking away from the hospital. He was apprehended Thursday night in a nearby suburb. Online court records show he was sentenced in 1997 in Springfield’s Greene County to 10 years in prison for first-degree statutory sodomy. In 2007, jurors in the county convicted him of enticement of a child, and he was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

