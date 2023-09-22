Canadian police officer slain, two officers injured while serving arrest warrant in Vancouver suburb

COQUITLAM, British Columbia (AP) — Authorities in British Columbia say a Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer has been shot to death and two other officers have been injured while trying to serve an arrest warrant in a Vancouver suburb. British Columbia’s police watchdog says the shooting happened Friday after officers had an altercation with a man in the town Coquitlam, about 18 miles east of Vancouver. The office says the suspect, in his mid-20s, was also shot and is in a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officials say one injured officer has been released after treatment at a hospital and the other remains in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

