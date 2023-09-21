Who are Rupert Murdoch’s children? What to know about the media magnate’s successor and family

NEW YORK (AP) — Media magnate Rupert Murdoch is stepping down as the leader of both Fox News’ parent company and his News Corp media holdings, with his son, Lachlan, set to take his place. In addition to the multi-billionaire’s legacy, Murdoch’s family has risen into the spotlight over the years, accompanied by stories of vindictive business tactics and interfamily rivalries. Murdoch and his family, particularly children James, Lachlan, Elisabeth and Prudence, were said to be the model of the HBO show “Succession.” Murdoch has been married four times and shares six children with three of his wives.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.