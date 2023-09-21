UN reports says West Bank settler violence has displaced over 1,100 Palestinians since 2022

JERUSALEM (AP) — A U.N. report says over 1,100 Palestinians have fled their homes in the West Bank since the start of 2022 due to Israeli settler violence. That’s according to a report by the United Nations released on Thursday. U.N. officials say the exodus is unparalleled in recent years. Researchers say that as settlements expand under the far-right government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and more newly established outposts are authorized, Palestinians living in villages nearby are experiencing unprecedented levels of settler violence. They say Palestinians have been pushed off the land that they have inhabited for decades.

