UK prosecutors have charged 5 Bulgarians with spying for Russia. They are due in court next week

LONDON (AP) — British authorities have charged five Bulgarians living in the U.K. with spying for Russia. The Crown Prosecution Service said Thursday it had authorized charges of conspiracy to conduct espionage against three men and two women. The Bulgarians are accused of “conspiring to collect information intended to be directly or indirectly useful to an enemy” between August 2020 and February this year. All five were arrested early this year by counterterrorism detectives on suspicion of an offense under the Official Secrets Act. The suspects are due to appear at London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

