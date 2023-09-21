Poland is done sending arms to Ukraine, Polish leader says as trade dispute escalates

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister says his country is no longer sending arms to Ukraine. The comment appeared to put Poland’s status as a major source of military equipment for Kyiv in doubt as a trade dispute between the neighboring states escalates. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki created some confusion about whether he was announcing a new policy or just increasing pressure on Kyiv when he said in an interview late on Wednesday that Poland is no longer transferring weapons to Ukraine. He made the comment as his populist party faces pressure from a far-right party in a national election on Oct. 15. The far-right party, Confederation, says Poland is not getting the gratitude it deserves for arming Ukraine and accepting refugees.

