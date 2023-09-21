Nigerians protest mysterious death of Afrobeat star as police exhumes body for autopsy

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Thousands have marched across Nigeria over the mysterious death of an Afrobeat star whose body has been exhumed for an autopsy as authorities investigate the cause of his demise. Lagos police said the body of Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as MohBad, was exhumed Thursday in response to complaints surrounding Aloba’s death. In Lagos and other cities across Nigeria, young people continued to march to demand justice for the singer as protests intensified amid an outpouring of grief. The 27-year-old singer died last week in a hospital after being admitted for an unknown illness. Police said investigators would examine the allegations and suspicions raised about his death.

