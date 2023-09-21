Mexico president says he’ll skip APEC summit in November in San Francisco

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president says he will skip the APEC summit in November in San Francisco and says it’s because his country “has no relations” with Peru. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has claimed previously that Peru’s current government was installed by a coup and that he still considers ousted president Pedro Castillo to be the legitimate leader. Both countries have recalled their ambassadors following those comments. Thursday’s announcement would not be the first time that López Obrador has skipped international meetings in the United States because of who else was or wasn’t invited. Last year, he skipped the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles because Nicaragua and Venezuela were not invited.

