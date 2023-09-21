Kapalua to host PGA Tour opener in January, 5 months after deadly wildfires on Maui

The PGA Tour is returning to Maui five months after the deadly wildfires devasted nearby Lahaina. Chief competitions officer Tyler Dennis sent a memo to players. The Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua is January 4-7. It has been the first tournament of the calendar year since 1999. The Aug. 8 wildfires killed at least 97 people with some 31 people still missing. Kapalua is about 10 miles away, but a third of its staff lost their homes and possessions. The tour says Governor Josh Green has told them to go forward realizing its economic and charitable impact.

