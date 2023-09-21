Former Mississippi Democratic Party chair sues to reinstate himself, saying his ouster was improper

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The former chair of Mississippi’s Democratic Party is suing to reinstate himself as its leader. Tyree Irving is a former appellate judge who chaired the state party since 2020. He was voted out by a majority of party officials at a July 6 emergency meeting. Irving had announced his resignation ahead of the vote before reversing course. Now he says the meeting violated the state party’s constitution and should be invalidated. A majority of committee members voted to make state Rep. Cheikh Taylor the new party chair. Campaigns are in full swing ahead of the Nov. 7 statewide general election.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

