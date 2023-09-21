Former fashion mogul pleads not guilty in Canadian sex-assault trial

TORONTO (AP) — Former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him in his Toronto sexual assault case, as jury selection for his trial gets underway. The 82-year-old is facing five counts of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement. He originally faced 11 charges, but they were reduced when a court heard last week that three of the eight original complainants in the case are not expected to testify. He also is set to be extradited to the United States to face sex-related charges there, but only once his criminal case in Canada is completed.

