Departure of Murdoch as Fox leader comes as conservative media landscape is increasingly fractured
By MAE ANDERSON
AP Business Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The departure of Rupert Murdoch as the leader of Fox’s parent company and his News Corp. media holdings after decades at the helm is unlikely to have as much of an impact on conservative media overall as it would have a decade ago. That’s because the landscape in general is increasingly fractured, experts said. With a growing number of digital media sources available to them, right-leaning audiences have plenty of options. The change at the top of Fox and News Corp. comes months ahead of the 2024 presidential election where Donald Trump is favored to be the Republican nominee.