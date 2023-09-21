Candidates in Kentucky governor’s race preview debates on tax cuts, education, and abortion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear says now is not the time to “sub out the quarterback” when Kentucky has so much momentum. His Republican challenger, Daniel Cameron, says he’s the one who can team up with lawmakers to tackle the state’s nagging problems. They offered contrasting assessments of how the state is faring during a Wednesday night forum hosted by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. They appeared separately to field questions from a moderator. They offered differing views on the appropriate pace for eliminating the state individual income tax. And they touted competing plans for education and workforce participation.

