Brazil’s firefighters battle wildfires raging during rare late-winter heat wave

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s firefighters in the northeastern state of Bahia are battling wildfires, fanned by strong winds and abnormally high temperatures for the season. While it is still technically winter in Brazil, with spring due to start in a couple days, a heat wave prompting record temperatures has swept across much of the country since the beginning of the week. Authorities in Bahia have mobilized over 150 military firefighters to put out fires in different areas of the state, including Chapada Diamantina, a national park known for its panoramic views.

