Brazil’s Bolsonaro denies proposing coup to military leaders

SAO PAULO (AP) — Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is denying a report claiming he consulted with top military leaders on staging a coup to stop Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva from assuming the presidency last January. Three members of Bolsonaro’s legal team said in a statement posted on social media channels Thursday that the far-right leader “never took any measure that conflicted the boundaries and assurances established by the constitution.” The newspaper O Globo reported earlier in the day that a former Bolsonaro aide said in plea bargain testimony that the then president talked with commanders of Brazil’s army, navy and air force about overthrowing the results of last year’s election won by Lula.

