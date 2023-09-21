Biden says Norfolk Southern must be held accountable for Ohio derailment but won’t declare disaster
By JOSH FUNK
Associated Press
President Joe Biden ordered federal agencies to hold Norfolk Southern accountable for its February derailment in eastern Ohio and appoint a FEMA official to oversee East Palestine’s recovery, but he stopped short of declaring a disaster. The lack of a disaster declaration has been a key concern for many residents of the area where the derailment happened near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border. Officials have said this situation doesn’t easily fit the definition of a disaster because Norfolk Southern is paying to clean up the mess and help the town recover. Still, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine requested a disaster declaration back in July to make sure any unmet needs would be covered.