Appeals court takes up transgender health coverage case likely headed to Supreme Court

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court is considering cases out of North Carolina and West Virginia that could have significant implications on whether individual states are required to cover health care for transgender people with government-sponsored insurance. The Richmond-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral arguments in two cases Thursday. One involves the coverage of gender-affirming care by North Carolina’s state employee health plan. The other involves coverage of gender-affirming surgery by West Virginia Medicaid. During the proceedings, at least two judges said it’s likely the case will eventually reach the U.S. Supreme Court. Both states appealed lower court rulings that found the denial of gender-affirming care to be unconstitutional.

