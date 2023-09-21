A British ex-soldier pleads not guilty to escaping from a London prison

LONDON (AP) — A former soldier who allegedly snuck out of a London prison by strapping himself under a food delivery truck has pleaded not guilty to escaping custody. Daniel Khalife appeared at London’s Central Criminal Court on Thursdav by video link from a high-security prison to deny the charge. Prosecutors say Khalife, who’s 21 years old, was awaiting trial on terrorism charges when he escaped from another prison in south London on Sept. 6. That prompted helicopter searches in London and extra security checks at major transport hubs. Khalife was arrested on a canal towpath in west London on Sept. 9 after a four-day manhunt.

