Woman rescued from outhouse toilet after climbing in to retrieve Apple Watch, Michigan police say

BAGLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A woman was rescued Tuesday from an outhouse toilet in northern Michigan after she climbed in to retrieve her Apple Watch and became trapped. State police say Wednesday that the woman lowered herself inside the toilet after dropping the watch at the Department of Natural Resources boat launch at Dixon Lake in Otsego County’s Bagley Township. First responders were called when the woman was heard yelling for help. The toilet has been removed and a strap used to haul the woman out. The state police did not say Wednesday if the woman was injured or if the watch was recovered. The woman’s name was not released. Bagley Township is about 240 miles northwest of Detroit.

