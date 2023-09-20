Testimony begins in officers’ trial over death of Elijah McClain, who was put in neck hold, sedated

BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — Prosecutors are set to call their first witnesses in the trial of two Denver-area police officers charged in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain. The Black man was put in a neck hold by officers and injected by paramedics with a powerful sedative in a case that spurred police reform in Colorado. Prosecutors say the officers ignored McClain’s pleas that he couldn’t breathe. He was pronounced dead three days after going into cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital. Attorneys for the officers said their actions were in line with police policies and no crime occurred.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.