South Korean leader warns Russia against weapons collaboration with the North

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — South Korea’s president sounded a warning to fellow world leaders about the recent communication and possible cooperation between North Korea and Russia. He said that any action by a permanent U.N. Security Council member to circumvent international norms would be dangerous and “paradoxical.” Speaking before the U.N. General Assembly, Yoon Suk Yeol invoked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s visit by train to Russia last week. Kim met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia’s far east. The two said they may cooperate on defense issues but gave no specifics, which left South Korea and its allies uneasy. Kim said any weapons-related deal between Russia and North Korea would be a “direct provocation.”

