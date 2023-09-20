Seattle officer should be put on leave for callous remarks about woman’s death, watchdog group says

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s Community Police Commission recommends that an officer under investigation for making callous remarks about the death of a woman from India be put on unpaid leave. The Seattle Times reports the commission on Wednesday also asked that Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz “immediately engage in a workgroup” to “address repeated concerns with the culture of policing and police practices at SPD.” Wednesday’s letter calls on Diaz to suspend Officer Daniel Auderer, who is the Seattle Police Officers Guild vice president. A police department spokesperson declined to comment on the recommendation. An email to the police union seeking comment wasn’t immediately returned. Officer Kevin Dave was driving a police SUV that on Jan. 23 slammed into Jaahnavi Kandula at a crosswalk.

