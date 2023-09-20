Republican David McCormick is expected to announce he’s entering Pennsylvania’s US Senate race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican David McCormick is expected to announce that he’ll enter Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race in his second bid for the office, this time to take on Democratic Sen. Bob Casey after losing in last year’s Republican primary. McCormick’s aides have sent invites to a “special announcement” Thursday by McCormick at the Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh at 5 p.m. ET. Senate candidates in Pennsylvania will share a ticket with candidates for president next year in a state that’s critical to whether Democrats can maintain control of the White House and the Senate. A race between Casey and McCormick could be one of the nation’s most expensive and closely watched.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.