New Jersey fines PointsBet for 3 different types of sports betting violations

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Gambling regulators have fined the online sports betting company PointsBet $25,000, citing violations of New Jersey sports betting laws. Regulators said Wednesday that the violations included taking pre-match bets on soccer games that had already begun. The state Division of Gaming Enforcement also says the company also took bets on a New Jersey college basketball team, in violation of state gambling laws, as well as bets on a video games tournament in which one of the contestants was under the age of 18. The Denver-based company declined comment, but reached a settlement with the state requiring it to pay the fine.

