Mother of 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher in Virginia could be jailed for failing drug tests

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — The mother of a 6-year-old who shot his teacher in Virginia could be jailed for failing mandatory drug tests. A bail revocation hearing is scheduled Thursday afternoon for Deja Taylor in federal court in Newport News. Taylor’s son used her gun during a shooting in January that seriously wounded teacher Abby Zwerner. Taylor pleaded guilty in June to using marijuana while possessing a gun, which is illegal under federal law. A judge ordered her to take drug tests and receive addiction treatment while she awaits her October sentencing. Taylor tested twice for marijuana and once for cocaine.

